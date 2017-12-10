Barbie Blank Confronts Sasha Gates Over Stealing Allegations at Nicole Williams' Bachelorette Party on WAGS

It seems like Autumn Ajirotutu and Sasha Gates just can't leave their drama behind.

On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., Autumn clued Barbie Blank in to their latest spat over a couple of butt facials.

"In old Sasha fashion, she just lied and tried to manipulate," Autumn told her.

Barbie was sad that the once super-close friends couldn't work it out, but that didn't keep Autumn from spilling the tea about Sasha.

"She's telling me that she's going to your wedding in one breathe and in the next breathe she was accusing you of stealing her Rolex," Autumn confessed.