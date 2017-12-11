Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Is Ready to Call It Quits With Jax Taylor in This Intense Sneak Peek

It looks like Brittany Cartwright isn't buying what boyfriend Jax Taylor is selling anymore.

After a rumor that the bad boy of SUR cheated on his sweet girlfriend with their former co-worker Faith (while in the house of an elderly woman who she was caring for, no less!) spread like wildfire during Scheana Shay's birthday party in the Vanderpump Rules season premiere, the Kentucky native isn't giving Jax an inch of leeway.

In a sneak peek of the Bravo hit's next episode, exclusive to E! News, Brittany is busy venting to new neighbor Katie Maloney-Schwartz about how fed up she is with the man she moved across the country for. "I'm just, like, so embarrassed," she says, in tears. "Do I have to call my mom and tell her Jax cheated on me with someone who I thought was a friend of mine?"