Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Is Ready to Call It Quits With Jax Taylor in This Intense Sneak Peek

It looks like Brittany Cartwright isn't buying what boyfriend Jax Taylor is selling anymore.
After a rumor that the bad boy of SUR cheated on his sweet girlfriend with their former co-worker Faith (while in the house of an elderly woman who she was caring for, no less!) spread like wildfire during Scheana Shay's birthday party in the Vanderpump Rules season premiere, the Kentucky native isn't giving Jax an inch of leeway.
In a sneak peek of the Bravo hit's next episode, exclusive to E! News, Brittany is busy venting to new neighbor Katie Maloney-Schwartz about how fed up she is with the man she moved across the country for. "I'm just, like, so embarrassed," she says, in tears. "Do I have to call my mom and tell her Jax cheated on me with someone who I thought was a friend of mine?"
And it turns out that, while she's understandably heartbroken at the thought of him cheating on her, she's had her suspicions that he's been unfaithful for some time. "I always had gut feelings that he's done things plenty of times," she explains. "I came home one time and there was fake eyelashes on the f--king counter."
As Katie tries to console her, Brittany reveals that she's pretty much ready to move on. "I bought a plane ticket. I'm going to Vegas because you know Cara, she lives there. I'm a single person and I'm going to act like a single person. And he's going to regret the day that he f--ked me over."
Of course, right on cue, Jax knocks on Katie's door, hoping to speak to Brittany—but his reception is far from warm. "I don't think she wants to talk," Katie tells him.
"I can't even look at you, Jax," Brittany says.
As Jax tries to plead his case, he hands over his phone to Brittany so she can see his text messages with Faith. And well, it doesn't go well. To see how it all plays out, you're going to have to check out the video above!
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)