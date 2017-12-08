Why Tobey Maguire Attended Ex Jennifer Meyer's Jewelry Launch: ''There's a Ton of Love There''

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer's split doesn't mean they've stopped loving each other.

In fact, Maguire proved that last night when he attended Meyer's jewelry launch, which she co-hosted with Jenna Dewan Tatum for Gilt.com. The exes even posed together for photographers.

However, a source tell E! News this doesn't mean they're back together.

"There is a ton of love between them, and they are like family," our insider explained. "They support one another and will always be there, but there is nothing romantic. That ship has sailed."