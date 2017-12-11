75 Years of Golden Globes Best Motion Picture Winners

The 2018 Golden Globes will mark the 75th Golden Globe Award show ceremony.

In its 75 years, the annual event, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has honored dozens of films, television programs and actors. About 150 movies have received top awards.

In 1944, during World War II, the first Golden Globes ceremony was held at at the 20th Century Fox studios and honored the best in 1944 filmmaking. The Song of Bernadette, starring Jennifer Jones, won Best Picture.

Only one top award, Best Picture, was given every year at the Golden Globes until 1951, after which the honor was split into two awards—Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical and Best Motion Picture - Drama. In 1956, television awards were introduced.

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2016, Moonlight, La La Land

Lionsgate, A24

2017

At the 2017 Golden Globes, honoring the best in film and TV in 2016, these movies received top honors.

Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Drama: Moonlight

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2015, The Revenant, The Martian

Twentieth Century Fox

2016

Musical or Comedy: The Martian

Drama: The Reverant

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2014, Boyhood, The Grand Budapest Hotel

IFC Films; Fo Searchlight

2015

Musical or Comedy: The Grand Budapest Hotel

Drama: Boyhood

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2013, 12 Years a Slave, American Hustle

Twentieth Century Fox; Columbia Pictures

2014

Musical or Comedy: American Hustle

Drama: 12 Years a Slave

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2012, Argo, Les Miserables

Universal Pictures; Warner Bros.

2013

Musical or Comedy: Les Misérables

Drama: Argo

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2011, The Descendants, The Artist

Fox Searchlight Pictures; The Weinstein Company

2012

Musical or Comedy: The Artist

Drama: The Descendants

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2010, The Social Network, The Kids Are All Right

Sony; Focus Features

2011

Musical or Comedy: The Kids Are All Right

Drama: The Social Network

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2009, Avatar, The Hangover

Twentieth Century Fox; Warner Bros.

2010

Musical or Comedy: The Hangover

Drama: Avatar

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2008, Slumdog Millionaire, Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Warner Bros.; The Weinstein Company

2009

Musical or Comedy: Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Drama: Slumdog Millionaire

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2007, Atonement, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Universal Pictures; Dreamworks

2008

Musical or Comedy: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Drama: Atonement

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2006, Babel, Dreamgirls

Paramount Pictures; Dreamworks

2007

Musical or Comedy: Dreamgirls

Drama: Babel

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2005, Brokeback Mountain, Walk the Line

Focus Feature; 20th Century Fox

2006

Musical or Comedy: Walk the Line

Drama: Brokeback Mountain

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2004, The Aviator, Sideways

Warner Bros.; Fox Searchlight Pictures

2005

Musical or Comedy: Sideways

Drama: The Aviator

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2003, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Lost in Translation

Warner Bros., Focus Features

2004

Musical or Comedy: Lost in Translation

Drama: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2002, The Hours, Chicago

Miramax; Paramount Pictures

2003

Musical or Comedy: Chicago

Drama: The Hours

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2001, A Beautiful Mind, Moulin Rouge!

Twentieth Century Fox; Universal Pictures

2002

Musical or Comedy: Moulin Rouge!

Drama: A Beautiful Mind

Golden Globes Best Picture, 2000, Gladiator, Almost Famous

DreamWorks Distribution

2001

Musical or Comedy: Almost Famous

Drama: Gladiator

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1999, American Beauty, Toy Story 2

DreamWorks; Pixar

2000

Musical or Comedy: Toy Story 2

Drama: American Beauty

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1998, Saving Private Ryan, Shakespeare in Love

Universal Pictures; DreamWorks

1999

Musical or Comedy: Shakespeare in Love

Drama: Saving Private Ryan

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1997, Titanic, As Good as It Gets

TriStar; Paramount Pictures

1998

Musical or Comedy: As Good as It Gets

Drama: Titanic

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1996, The English Patient, Evita

Buena Vista Pictures; Miramax

1997

Musical or Comedy: Evita

Drama: The English Patient

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1995, Sense and Sensibility, Babe

Columbia Pictures; Universal Pictures

1996

Musical or Comedy: Babe

Drama: Sense and Sensibility

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1994, Forrest Gump, The Lion King

Paramount Pictures; Disney

1995

Musical or Comedy: The Lion King

Drama: Forrest Gump

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1993, Schindler's List, Mrs. Doubtfire

Universal Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox

1994

Musical or Comedy: Mrs. Doubtfire

Drama: Schindler's List

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1992, Scent of a Woman, The Player

Universal Pictures; Fine Line Features

1993

Musical or Comedy: The Player

Drama: Scent of a Woman

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1991, Bugsy, Beauty and the Beast

TriStar Pictures; Disney

1992

Musical or Comedy: Beauty and the Beast

Drama: Bugsy

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1990, Dances With Wolves, Green Card

Touchstone Pictures; Orion Pictures

1991

Musical or Comedy: Green Card

Drama: Dances With Wolves

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1989, Born on the Fourth of July, Driving Miss Daisy

Warner Bros; Universal Pictures

1990

Musical or Comedy: Driving Miss Daisy

Drama: Born of the Fourth of July

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1988, Rain Man, Working Girl

United Artist; Twentieth Century Fox

1989

Musical or Comedy: Working Girl

Drama: Rain Man

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1987, The Last Emperor, Hope and Glory

Columbia Pictures

1988

Musical or Comedy: Hope and Glory

Drama: The Last Emperor

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1986, Platoon, Hannah and Her Sisters

Orion Pictures

1987

Musical or Comedy: Hannah and Her Sisters

Drama: Platoon

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1985, Out of Africa, Prizzi's Honor

Twentieth Century Fox; Universal Pictures

1986

Musical or Comedy: Prizzi's Honor

Drama: Out of Africa

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1984, Amadeus, Romancing the Stone

Twentieth Century Fox; Orion Pictures

1985

Musical or Comedy: Romancing the Stone

Drama: Amadeus

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1983, Terms of Endearment, Yentl

MGM/UA Entertainment Company; Paramount Pictures

1984

Musical or Comedy: Yentl

Drama: Terms of Endearment

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1982, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Tootsie

Columbia Pictures; Universal Pictures

1983

Musical or Comedy: Tootsie

Drama: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1981, On Golden Pond, Arthur

Warner Bros.; Universal Pictures

1982

Musical or Comedy: Arthur

Drama: On Golden Pond

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1980, Ordinary People, Coal Miner's Daughter

Universal Pictures; Paramount Pictures

1981

Musical or Comedy: Coal Miner's Daughter

Drama: Ordinary People

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1979, Breaking Away, Kramer vs. Kramer

20th Century Fox; Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

1980

Musical or Comedy: Breaking Away

Drama: Kramer vs. Kramer

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1978, Heaven Can Wait, Midnight Express

Paramount Pictures; Columbia Pictures

1979

Musical or Comedy: Heaven Can Wait

Drama: Midnight Express

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1977, The Goodbye Girl, The Turning Point

Warner Bros./Getty Images; Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

1978

Musical or Comedy: The Goodbye Girl

Drama: The Turning Point

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1976, A Star is Born, Rocky

Warner Bros.; United Artists

1977

Musical or Comedy: A Star Is Born

Drama: Rocky

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1975, The Sunshine Boys, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images; United Artists

1976

Musical or Comedy: The Sunshine Boys

Drama: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1974, The Longest Yard, Chinatown

Paramount Pictures

1975

Musical or Comedy: The Longest Yard

Drama: Chinatown

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1973, American Graffiti, The Exorcist

Universal Pictures; Warner Bros.

1974

Musical or Comedy: American Graffiti

Drama: The Exorcist

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1972, Cabaret, The Godfather

Allied Artists; Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images

1973

Musical or Comedy: Cabaret

Drama: The Godfather

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1971, Fiddler on the Roof, The French Connection

United Artists; 20th Century Fox

1972

Musical or Comedy: Fiddler on the Roof

Drama: The French Connection

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1970, MASH, Love Story

20th Century Fox; Paramount Pictures

1971

Musical or Comedy: M*A*S*H*

Drama: Love Story

Golden Globes Best Picture, 1969, Anne of the Thousand Days, The Secret of Santa Vittoria

Universal Pictures; United Artists

1970

Musical or Comedy: The Secret of Santa Vittoria

Drama: Anne of the Thousand Days

The list of films who have won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical includes The Sound of MusicThe Lion KingBeauty and the BeastFiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge! and the 2016 Emma Stoneand Ryan Gosling romantic musical La La Land.

The list of films who have won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama includes The Godfather, The Exorcist, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler's List, Forrest Gump, American Beauty, Gladiator, Brokeback Mountain, James Cameron's Titanic and Avatar, as well as the 2016 movie Moonlight.

Late Night's Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, which will air live on NBC on January 7 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

