Bob Saget Thanks Ashley Olsen for Her Support in Sweet Full House Reunion Post

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 10:36 AM

Adam Duritz, Ashley Olsen, Bob Saget, John Oliver, George Lopez

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation

Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget had a Full House reunion!

While it looks like Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't able to make it to the event, Saget was able to reunite with one of his TV daughters this week at his Scleroderma Research Foundation Event. Saget took to Facebook after the Dec. 5 reunion to thank Ashley for her support, sharing that he's "so honored" she attended.

The actor posted a photo of himself with Ashley and John Oliver at the event and wrote, "So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my Scleroderma Research Foundation Event as she has all these years -and here we share a photo with my friend John Oliver generously and hilariously performing at #CoolComedyHotCuisine - Thank you for your support, John and Ashley!!"

Ashley Olsen and Her Never-Changing Smile Reunite With Full House Dad Bob Saget: See 10 Years of Pics!

Ashley and Saget have reunited many times over the years, usually in the fall or winter months. In Nov. 2015, Ashley attended his Broadway play Hand to God.

Bob Saget, Ashley Olsen

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

"Loved having my dear friend Ashley Olsen at my welcoming opening of @HandToGodBway last night with the brilliant cast I get to act with: Steven Boyer, Geneva Carr, Sarah Stiles, and Michael Oberholtzer. Loving this show," he posted on Instagram after the reunion.

In Dec. 2014, Ashley and Saget also reunited at the Stand Up for Scleroderma Research event.

You can check out all of both Ashley and Mary-Kate's reunions with their TV dad HERE!

