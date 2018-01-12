Watch Chloe and Tyrone Make Comfort Food and Cocktails in Barbados

  • By
  • &

by Cherylann Nesbitt | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Enrique Iglesias, "Baño" Music Video

Enrique Iglesias Premieres Steamy, NSFW Music Video "El Baño" Feat. Bad Bunny

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Olivia Munn

These 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Beauty Tips Will Blow Your Mind

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Workout

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Her Pregnancy Workout

It List Barbados

Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde are hitting the sandy beaches of Barbados in this spotlight on the tropical paradise. From diving in to the delicious local eats to exploring the unique heritage of Barbados, follow along as they get a taste of the tropics and make a splash with the locals. Viewers will join Tyrone and Chloe as they feed their bellies at Oistins Fish Fry, feed their minds on an Island Safari Tour learning about the Island and its history as the Birthplace of Rum, and feed their souls on a catamaran cruise. If that's not enough, Tyrone hits the Food and Rum Festival with some local friends to take a bite out of the island life as only a local would.

Watch the video below to see Chloe and Tyrone learn to cook like locals with this recipe for Comforting Chicken Pelau. Then watch the next video to see how they wash it all down with a Cassanova Cocktail. 

 

 

RECIPE 1 – Comforting Chicken Pelau

Ingredients Needed:

  • 4-5lbs chicken
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 2 cloves of garlic ­ thinly sliced or crushed
  • 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
  • 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion ­ chopped
  • 1 medium tomato ­ chopped
  • 2-3 tablespoon cilantro (or 2 tbs Caribbean green meat seasoning)
  • 2 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 hot pepper (only if you like your food spicy)
  • 1 green onion or chive ­ chopped
  • 2 sprigs of fresh thyme (1 teaspoon dried)
  • 1 large carrot
  • 1 can coconut milk (about a cup)
  • 1 can pigeon peas (also known as congo peas)
  • 3 cups of long grain brown rice - parboiled (washed)
  • 2 large sweet potato
  • 1/4 cup Bajan rum
  • Optional: Seasoning peppers

RECIPE 2 - THE CASSANOVA

  • Mix:
    • 3 tsp sugar
    • 2 freshly squeezed limes
    • 4 oz rum
    • Fresh Rosemary
    • Add ice and shake well
  • Pour into glass
  • Add a dash of Hibiscus syrup
  • Sprinkle:
  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Garnish with thinly sliced cucumber as desired
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travel
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.