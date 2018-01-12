Watch Chloe and Tyrone Make Comfort Food and Cocktails in Barbados

Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde are hitting the sandy beaches of Barbados in this spotlight on the tropical paradise. From diving in to the delicious local eats to exploring the unique heritage of Barbados, follow along as they get a taste of the tropics and make a splash with the locals. Viewers will join Tyrone and Chloe as they feed their bellies at Oistins Fish Fry, feed their minds on an Island Safari Tour learning about the Island and its history as the Birthplace of Rum, and feed their souls on a catamaran cruise. If that's not enough, Tyrone hits the Food and Rum Festival with some local friends to take a bite out of the island life as only a local would.

Watch the video below to see Chloe and Tyrone learn to cook like locals with this recipe for Comforting Chicken Pelau. Then watch the next video to see how they wash it all down with a Cassanova Cocktail.