Madonna's Pre-Concert Ritual Is Just as Wild as You'd Imagine

Nothing that Madonna does is low-key, including how she goes about preparing for a concert.

The 59-year-old Queen of Pop stopped by Live! With Kelly and Ryan where she discussed everything that goes into her tours.

"It's like putting on a Broadway musical that is then going to tour the world," she explained to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "I have to plan every aspect of it—from the music to the visuals—and design the stage. But then I have to physically prepare myself for it, which requires a lot of different exercises and workouts, depending on what I do in the show. I get my stamina up."