Geoffrey Rush Sues Newspaper Over "Inappropriate Behavior" Allegation

Australian Pirates of the Caribbean actor Geoffrey Rush has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph over a report it had published about a complaint alleging inappropriate behavior by him.

Last week, in an article that was later deleted, the outlet had reported that the Sydney Theatre Company had received the complaint after the 66-year-old star had starred in a 2015-2016 production of King Lear. A company spokesperson later told E! News in a statement that the "Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint alleging that Mr. Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behavior. The Company received the complaint when Mr. Rush's engagement with the Company had ended."

In his defamation suit, Rush claims the Daily Telegraph made him out as a "pervert" and "sexual predator" with their "KING LEER" headline, according to Australia's ABC Radio.

"Today I have filed defamation proceedings against The Daily Telegraph in the Federal Court of Australia," Rush, best known for playing Captain Hector Barbossa in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies, said in a statement on Friday at a press conference in Melbourne. "It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and greater community."