Gwen Stefani's and Blake Shelton's Yearbook Photos Prove They Could Have Won Cutest Couple

Stefani and Shelton found love together later in life. The "Hollaback Girl" singer was previously married to Gavin Rossdale; however, she filed for divorce from the musician in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. The exes shares three kids: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
Shelton was also previously married to Miranda Lambert, but the couple revealed they were divorcing in 2015 after four years of marriage. They did not have any children.
Just a few months later, E! News confirmed Shelton and Stefani were officially dating.