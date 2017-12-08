Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

It looks like Mama June has a new grandchild.
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Joshua Brandon Efird welcomed their first child on Friday. The new mom announced the news on Twitter.
"Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl," she tweeted along with a picture of their newborn. "Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird."
The 17-year-old reality star revealed she was expecting in a promo for the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.
"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, " she said to the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."
Pumpkin, the older sister to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson, continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. Back in August, she shared a sonogram of her little one on Facebook.
"So now that the news is out me and josh are expecting a little one. So happy to start this new adventure with him," she wrote alongside the picture. "I am so proud, Love you baby @josh_efirdl."
Pumpkin revealed the sex of her baby in October. Before the reveal, she admitted she was hoping for a daughter.
"I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!" she said in a WEtv clip.
After biting into a cupcake and seeing pink frosting, she learned that a baby girl was indeed on the way.
Congratulations to the family of three.
