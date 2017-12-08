Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan Have a Dapper Gossip Girl Reunion

Spotted: Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan reuniting at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party. 

That's right, West Hollywood. The former Nate Archibald and Carter Baizen of Gossip Girl stardom ran into each other at Chateau Marmont Thursday night in honor of the magazine's annual gathering. 

While it's been five years since the famed CW series wrapped, the two gents seem to have maintained their chic Upper East Side style as they donned green and slate suits for the main event.

Of course, they weren't the only two star sightings of the evening. The two posed alongside Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney and his girlfriend, Mecki Dent, for a group shot. Check out more of the famous faces spotted at the evening soirée: 

Chace Crawford, Sebastian Stan, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Chace Crawford & Sebastian Stan

The former Gossip Girl co-stars posed together for a group photo inside the party. 

Hailey Clauson, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Hailey Clauson

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made a statement in a black crop top and belted skirt. 

Madelaine Petsch, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress made a sartorial splash in a lace black and red print dress. 

Sofia Boutella, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Sofia Boutella

The actress layered up on the red carpet. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The star-studded couple turned the party into a fashionable date night, sporting a blush gown and black suit with navy striped accents. 

Tommy Dorfman, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why star made a splash in a black suit and plaid-trimmed sneakers.

Taika Waititi, Edgar Wright, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Taika Waititi & Edgar Wrigh

The directors playfully embraced for the cameras. 

Kate Beckinsale, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale

The actress stunned in a black leather mini with mint ruffle accents. 

Zachary Quinto, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Zachary Quinto

The Star Trek star smirked as he posed in an olive suit. 

Chris Sullivan, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Chris Sullivan

The This Is Us actor was clearly not afraid of a fashion risk as he sported a playful floral print suit and hat. 

Mecki Dent, Jai Courtney, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Jai Courtney & Mecki Dent

The Suicide Squad star and his girlfriend were a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet. 

Robert Pattinson, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Robert Pattinson

The Good Time actor rocked an all-black ensemble at the party. 

Justin Hartley, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Justin Hartley

The This Is Us star looked dapper in a maroon suit jacket and frames. 

Wiz Khalifa, Izabela Guedes, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Wiz Khalifa & Izabela Guedes

The rapper and his leading lady coordinated in all black and white looks. 

Slick Rick, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Slick Rick

The British rapper brought some flair to the carpet with this scales medallion necklace. 

Nick Robinson, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Nick Robinson

The Jurassic World actor kept his look traditionally cool with a blue suit. 

Machine Gun Kelly, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper headed into the party sporting a bold orange suit with black sneakers. 

Edei, James Marsden, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

James Marsden & Edei

The Westworld star sported a navy suit alongside his girlfriend, who looked chic in a feathered frock.

Garrett Hedlund, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Garrett Hedlund

The actor made a statement in a camel double-breasted suit. 

Timothee Chalamet, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Timothée Chalamet

The acclaimed Call Me by Your Name star showed up to the party in a patterned gray suit. 

Nyle DiMarco, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Nyle DiMarco

The America's Next Top Model winner posed like a pro in a red velvet suit. 

Charli XCX, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Charli XCX

The singer shone on the red carpet in a silver ensemble paired with matching heels. 

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers

The Call Me by Your Name star and his beloved wife were caught in a candid moment as they embraced in front of the cameras.b

Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Matthew Broderick & James Wilkie Broderick

The actor and his 15-year-old son smiled together for the cameras. 

Gal Gadot, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman herself hit the carpet in a fashion-forward red jumpsuit. 

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star looked dapper in a white suit jacket and bow tie alongside his longtime wife. 

Jonathan Groff, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Jonathan Groff

The Mindhunter actor struck a pose inside in his dark suit. 

Billy Magnussen, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Billy Magnussen

The Ingrid Goes West actor smiled for the cameras along the red carpet. 

Snoop Dogg, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Snoop Dogg

The rapper brought some style to the annual awards in a camel coat, red turtleneck and signature shades. 

Serayah, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Serayah

The Empire actress donned a sheer red gown layered over a dark bodysuit and knee-high boots. 

Caitlyn Jenner, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Caitlyn Jenner

The reality star brought a pop of color to the carpet in a pink printed jacket. 

Emily Ratajkowski, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Emily Ratajkowski

The model brought a fashionable flair to the red carpet in a black feathered frocked paired with pants. 

