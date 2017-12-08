Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan Have a Dapper Gossip Girl Reunion

Spotted: Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan reuniting at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party.
That's right, West Hollywood. The former Nate Archibald and Carter Baizen of Gossip Girl stardom ran into each other at Chateau Marmont Thursday night in honor of the magazine's annual gathering.
While it's been five years since the famed CW series wrapped, the two gents seem to have maintained their chic Upper East Side style as they donned green and slate suits for the main event.
Of course, they weren't the only two star sightings of the evening. The two posed alongside Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney and his girlfriend, Mecki Dent, for a group shot. Check out more of the famous faces spotted at the evening soirée:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The former Gossip Girl co-stars posed together for a group photo inside the party.
JB Lacroix/ WireImage
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made a statement in a black crop top and belted skirt.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Riverdale actress made a sartorial splash in a lace black and red print dress.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The actress layered up on the red carpet.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
The star-studded couple turned the party into a fashionable date night, sporting a blush gown and black suit with navy striped accents.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The 13 Reasons Why star made a splash in a black suit and plaid-trimmed sneakers.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The directors playfully embraced for the cameras.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The actress stunned in a black leather mini with mint ruffle accents.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The Star Trek star smirked as he posed in an olive suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The This Is Us actor was clearly not afraid of a fashion risk as he sported a playful floral print suit and hat.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The Suicide Squad star and his girlfriend were a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Good Time actor rocked an all-black ensemble at the party.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The This Is Us star looked dapper in a maroon suit jacket and frames.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The rapper and his leading lady coordinated in all black and white looks.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The British rapper brought some flair to the carpet with this scales medallion necklace.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The Jurassic World actor kept his look traditionally cool with a blue suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The rapper headed into the party sporting a bold orange suit with black sneakers.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The Westworld star sported a navy suit alongside his girlfriend, who looked chic in a feathered frock.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The actor made a statement in a camel double-breasted suit.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
The acclaimed Call Me by Your Name star showed up to the party in a patterned gray suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The America's Next Top Model winner posed like a pro in a red velvet suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The singer shone on the red carpet in a silver ensemble paired with matching heels.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The Call Me by Your Name star and his beloved wife were caught in a candid moment as they embraced in front of the cameras.b
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The actor and his 15-year-old son smiled together for the cameras.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Wonder Woman herself hit the carpet in a fashion-forward red jumpsuit.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star looked dapper in a white suit jacket and bow tie alongside his longtime wife.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
The Mindhunter actor struck a pose inside in his dark suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The Ingrid Goes West actor smiled for the cameras along the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The rapper brought some style to the annual awards in a camel coat, red turtleneck and signature shades.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Empire actress donned a sheer red gown layered over a dark bodysuit and knee-high boots.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The reality star brought a pop of color to the carpet in a pink printed jacket.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
The model brought a fashionable flair to the red carpet in a black feathered frocked paired with pants.
