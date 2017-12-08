Matt Smith Wants Selena Gomez as Meghan Markle on The Crown

The Crown, Netflix's award-winning drama about Queen Elizabeth II, is sticking around for six seasons likely, jumping around in time. The first two seasons were set in the 1950s and 1960s, seasons three and four will feature new actors and jump even further into time, presumably the show will catch up to the present. And presently, the British royal family is making headlines for Prince Harry's engagement to Suits star Meghan Markle. All caught up? Good, now let's get into what The Crown stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy had to say on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when they were asked who should play the newly engaged couple.

"That's a good question!" Smith said as Foy gasped.