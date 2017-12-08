Matt Smith Wants Selena Gomez as Meghan Markle on The Crown

The Crown, Netflix's award-winning drama about Queen Elizabeth II, is sticking around for six seasons likely, jumping around in time. The first two seasons were set in the 1950s and 1960s, seasons three and four will feature new actors and jump even further into time, presumably the show will catch up to the present. And presently, the British royal family is making headlines for Prince Harry's engagement to Suits star Meghan Markle. All caught up? Good, now let's get into what The Crown stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy had to say on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when they were asked who should play the newly engaged couple.
"That's a good question!" Smith said as Foy gasped.
"Well, the thing is, they're so young aren't they? And that's probably not going to be for another five years, so we'll have to choose somebody who's 11 or 12," Foy said.
But Smith, who shot to fame on Doctor Who, had quite the casting idea: Selena Gomez.
"You love Selena Gomez," Foy teased Smith.
The duo said they were happy for the couple. "We love it that they're getting married. It's amazing. She's an actress so that's great," Foy said.
"Well, she's not anymore, her life's over," Smith joked.
While the timing might not work out for Gomez to play Markle currently, it's still an inspired casting choice. The Crown season two is welcoming some familiar faces to play some very famous historical characters with Dexter star Michael C. Hall as John F. Kennedy and Jodi Balfour as Jacqueline Kennedy.
The Crown season two is now streaming on Netflix. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
