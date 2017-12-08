Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy Debate Gravity's Existence in Hilarious P.S.A.

Not everyone sees eye to eye when it comes to global warming. But on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Melissa McCarthy addressed an even bigger environmental issue: whether gravity exists.

"Frankly, I am proud to lend my voice to the chorus confronting the worthy issue that it is," the comedic actress said.

Acting as a gravity denier, McCarthy aired a P.S.A. video in which she argued her case against the force. She started by claiming the "Theory of Gravitivity" was invented by Isaac Newton.

"That's right. The guy from the cookies is trying to tell us why we should stay down," she said, citing the famous Nabisco morsel.

Err—think she's mixing up Newton's Law of Gravity and Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity.