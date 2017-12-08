Taylor Swift Can't Shake Off Her New Backup Dancer James Corden

James Corden decided to give the general manager of The Forum a break last week when he filled in for him at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. Corden, who shared the footage on CBS' The Late Late Show Thursday, made the rounds backstage, hobnobbing with a handful of performers; he acted as Ed Sheeran's security guard, gave Niall Horan a massage, created a special handshake with Demi Lovato, put Sam Smith on vocal rest and fixed Liam Payne's TV.

Proud of himself, Corden waved at other personnel in the hallway. "General manager. I mean, it's a breeze," he said. "You basically just go around speaking to famous people. How hard is it?"

Just then, he got a dire phone call. "Hello. This is the general manager. What? Taylor Swift? One of the dancers is down? I can fix this," he said. "I will fix this right now. I'll be right there!"