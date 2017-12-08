Amber Portwood Announces Baby No. 2 Is a Boy

Amber Portwood is expecting a boy.

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the sex her second child.

"Little baby Glennon is on the way," she wrote alongside a photo of a Christmas ornament with the words "It's A Boy!" on it.

Portwood confirmed she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are expecting their first child together in November. Portwood shares a daughter, Leah, with her ex Gary Shirley, and it looks like the nine-year-old girl is looking forward to meeting her new sibling.

"Leah knows about the baby and is excited," a source told E! News. "She can't wait to be a big sister."