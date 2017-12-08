Meghan Markle's Dad Finally Speaks About Her Engagement to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father couldn't be happier for her engagement to Prince Harry.

While that's not a surprise—who wouldn't be thrilled?—it's the first time he's spoken in an interview about the couple's upcoming wedding. When Clarence House announced Nov. 27 that the prince had proposed, Meghan's parents issued a statement through the palace. "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who are divorced, said at the time. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness," they added, "and are very excited for their future together."

While Meghan has been photographed in public with her mother many times in the last year, her father—often described as "reclusive"—left L.A. for Mexico and lives a relatively quiet life. The U.K.'s Daily Mirror tracked him down in Rosarito Beach, as he was buying a four-pack of beer and cigarettes. Asked if he will be at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018 to give away his daughter, Thomas "beamed" and told the newspaper reporter, "Yes. I'd love to."