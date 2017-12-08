Meet Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's New Fab Five, Making America Fabulous Again in Netflix's Reboot

15 years after meeting their predecessors, it's time to say hello to a new Fab Five!

Nearly a year after announcing their plans to revive groundbreaking makeover series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Netflix is finally revealing who will follow in the fashionable footsteps of Carson Kressley, Ted Allen and the rest of Bravo's original gang. As you can see in the photo above, the 2017 Fab Five are no less stylish or camera-ready than those who've come before them. So who are they? Glad you asked...

Beginning from left to right, say hello to design guru Bobby Berk, culture maven (and former Real World: Philadelphia roommate) Karamo Brown, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, grooming genius Jonathan Van Ness and fierce fashion godfather Tan France.

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Debuting on the streaming giant in February 2018, the new season of Queer Eye will trade in the original's setting of New York City for communities in and around Atlanta. The new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more. 

As revealed when Bravo first announced the reboot, original creator and executive producer David Collins will be at the helm once again, alongside executive producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric.

The original Queer Eye starred Kressley, Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia. When the project was first announced, there was talk that they might have some involvement in the rebooted version of the show they helped pioneer, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Queer Eye ran on Bravo for five seasons, from 2003 to 2007. The network also gathered the Fab Five for a reunion special in 2013, in honor of the show's 10th anniversary.

What do you make of the new Fab Five? Suitable replacements for the originals? Sound off in the comments below!

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy debuts in February 2018 on Netflix.

