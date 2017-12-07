Luann de Lesseps' Holiday Plans Totally Involve Another New Year's Eve Wedding

When it was time to ring in 2017, it was also time for Luann de Lesseps to say "I Do."
The New Year's Eve wedding extravaganza with Tom D'Agostino brought Bravo stars to Palm Beach for an unforgettable ceremony and party.
But after announcing the end of her marriage in August, the Real Housewives of New York City star is ready to begin a new year on a different note. Well, not completely different.
"On New Year's Eve, I'm going to a wedding in Chile," she revealed to E! News at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV holiday party. "I had a rough period and now I just feel liberated and I'm doing me and enjoying my friends and family and it's good. I'm in a good place."
And for the record, this wedding is for a friend.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail
"I'm officially single now," she told us before co-star and friend Dorinda Medley added, "She's happy. She's a survivor."
That's not to say she hasn't had some rough times after her public divorce. While celebrating the holidays at the Moxy Hotel in New York City, Luann revealed the steps she took to re-center and refocus following her split.
"I went away. I traveled. I reconnected with the Earth," she explained. "I went to Switzerland, then I joined as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. I became a tree hugger."
And with Christmas right around the corner, this Bravolebrity is ready for one cool—not uncool—celebration.
"The last two years I've been with my children and my family and I'm actually going to be with my family for Christmas," Luann teased.
Lindsay Lohan, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Flo Rida, DailyMailTV host Jesse Palmer and Ramona Singer were just some of the other stars spotted at the holiday party.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)