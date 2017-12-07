Luann de Lesseps' Holiday Plans Totally Involve Another New Year's Eve Wedding

When it was time to ring in 2017, it was also time for Luann de Lesseps to say "I Do."

The New Year's Eve wedding extravaganza with Tom D'Agostino brought Bravo stars to Palm Beach for an unforgettable ceremony and party.

But after announcing the end of her marriage in August, the Real Housewives of New York City star is ready to begin a new year on a different note. Well, not completely different.

"On New Year's Eve, I'm going to a wedding in Chile," she revealed to E! News at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV holiday party. "I had a rough period and now I just feel liberated and I'm doing me and enjoying my friends and family and it's good. I'm in a good place."

And for the record, this wedding is for a friend.