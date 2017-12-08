Sofia Vergara's Gift Ideas Include a Fried Chicken Phone Case

E! News has offered up plenty of 2017 Holiday Gift Guides so far, but there may be none with more range than Sofia Vergara's.

The Modern Family actress shared which gifts deserve your attention this season, and you can bet these ideas are just as relatable and hilarious as her personalty (think: a fried chicken phone case). There is a practical suggestion, courtesy of Sofia's underwear brand, as well as one for the style savant in your life. Not to mention, anyone—wine connoisseur or not—will enjoy this subscription program.