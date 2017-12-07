Ugg Boots With Heels Have Arrived Just in Time for Winter

Photo courtesy of UGG
Ugg boots have a chic new look.
You can now purchase your favorite Ugg boots, with heels! The company has launched the new Kasen Collection, which features boots with a 2.75 inch heel. So you get the comfort of your old Ugg boots with a new style edge. The shoes are available in Kasen Tall, a knee-high boot, and Kasen, an ankle boot.
There's also the Camden, Camden Exotic, as well as the Oriana and Oriana Exotic styles with heels available.
Michael Simon
Prices on the Ugg boots with heels range from $140 to $250. Specifically, the Kasen Tall will cost you $250, while the Kasen is priced at $150.
Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was recently spotted wearing the Kasen boots in Chestnut in Malibu, Calif.
You can check out all the styles on the Ugg.com website.
