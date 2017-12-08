Keira Knightley Is All Tied Up and More Best Dressed Stars

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Everything is always better with a bow on top.
In Keira Knightley's case, she had two green, long ribbons gracing her blush, tulle Valentino dress at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The color contrast was striking but still ultra feminine and romantic. The star wore her dress off the shoulders, but the bows were originally featured like cap sleeves on the runway. Perhaps the Pride and Prejudice actress was getting into the holiday spirit, opting for the pretty present look.
Jennifer Lawrence was also pretty in pink at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast this week. Both fierce stars opted for delicate, soft looks that really accentuated their natural beauty.
On the flip side, stars like Zendaya and Kat Graham opted for a darker romance with their ensembles. The Disney star wore velvet in a genius way, while the Vampire Diaries actress was architectural with illusion cut-outs and pinstripes.
To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The Twilight actress' mastery of textures (and Chanel tweed) makes her a constant Best Dressed contender.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The new mom looked like winter perfection while co-hosting a party at Caudalie Meatpacking in NYC Wednesday night. You don't need to overdo it this season—a simple slip dress, quality coat and statement shoes will get you far.
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
The actress proved the bolder the print, the better the reward. Freida's fun tea dress stood out among a sea of expected ensembles at the (ANDAZ)RED Cabanas unveiling event in West Hollywood.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Elie Saab velvet-to-multi-color frock was absolutely stunning. Here's how to wear the expected crushed material this season: with different textures and fabrics.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Passengers actress was pretty in pink in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast. We love how the Kardashians-obsessed A-lister chose a black belt to break up the pleats, rather than a pink accent, as seen on the runway.
Kimberly White/Getty Images
The Scandal actress was fun and flirty in a floral Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Couture dress and sky-high heels. The black and white, color-blocked accents on her waist help anchor the dress for the winter weather.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Christie Brinkley's daughter wore a muted-gold Zac Posen resort 2018 gown, and it fit like a glove. The Art Deco-like details enhance every curvature on the 19-year-old's toned body.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Deconstructed, asymmetrical and just sexy, the Vampire Diaries star was a walking piece of art in a Valentin Yudashkin fall 2017 dress for the 2017 amfAR generationCURE Holiday Party in NYC.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The actress always does romantic-fashion-with-a-twist right. At The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Keira graced the red carpet in a nude, off-the-shoulder Valentino gown. Of course, a whimsical touch—the green bows at the sleeves—topped off the look.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The A-lister's two-tone, embellished Louis Vuitton resort 2018 frock just inspired a genius idea: Layer a mini over a floor-length dress with the same silhouette but in a complementary color, and see if you look just as eye-catching as Cate as the IWC Filmmakers Award in Dubai.
Who was your favorite?
