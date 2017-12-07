Roseanne Is Welcoming Back Two More Fan-Favorite Characters for ABC's Revival

ABC
ABC
Get ready to welcome back a few more familiar faces to Lanford, Roseanne fans!
E! News has confirmed that ABC's highly-anticipated revival of the beloved sitcom will also include appearances from Sandra Bernhard and Estelle Parsons, reprising their roles of Roseanne and Jackie's lesbian friend Nancy and the sisters' mom Beverly, respectively. Parsons will be in two of the revival's nine episodes, while Bernhard will appear in just one.
Bernhard teased her return to the series on social media, sharing a photo of herself flanked by stars Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf. "Look who I bumped into today!" she tweeted. "
#Roseanne & #laurie it's all happening kids!"
TVLine first reported the news.
News of Bernhard and Parsons' returns comes days after The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki was finally confirmed to return to his role of David, Roseanne's son-in-law. Executive producer Whitney Cummings shared a shot of his official chair on set, making clear that a deal had been struck to get him away from his very busy day job over at CBS for a bit. The status of his relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), however, remains to be seen, as do many other variables, all things considered. You'll recall that in the divisive series finale, Roseanne revealed that Darlene and David had never actually gotten married, Jackie was a lesbian, and Dan (John Goodman) was actually dead. Will they all stick or is the show going the Will & Grace route and pretending that episode never happened? We'll see...
Along with Bernhard, Parsons, Galecki, Barr, Metcalf, Goodman and Gilbert, returning for the revival are original cast members Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke (in a different role, considering two Beckys aren't necessary this time around), and Michael Fishman, as well as Shameless star Emma Rose Kinney, cast as David and Darlene's daughter.
For a closer look at all the BTS action on the revival, read on!
Sandra Bernhard, who memorably played Roseanne and Jackie's pal Nancy from season four on, snapped a photo with Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf. She's set to reprise the LGBT character in one episode of the revival.
Roseanne Barr posted this photo with her TV sister Laurie Metcalf. Look carefully and you can see some signatures on Metcalf's Roseanne script. She posted the same image on Instagram and indicated, through hashtags, that they're "having a blast."
Not only is Roseanne back, but so is John Goodman as Dan Conner. Or is he? What if he's a ghost? Think about it.
Whitney Cummings shared this photo on her Instagram story.
Article continues below
Shameless star Emma Kenney joined the cast of Roseanne along with Jayden Rey. Kenney shared this photo on her Instagram and said, "been having the best time shooting @roseanneonabc im soo excited for u alll to see it heres a pic from today with cutest @jayden_rey."
Whitney Cummings shared this Instagram story of Emma Kenney at work on the Roseanne revival. She's playing Darlene's daughter.
"Hilarious Sarah Chalke stopped by the writers room this week," Barr posted with one of her TV daughters. Chalke isn't playing Becky this time around, but she will appear as a new character.
Article continues below
"Behind the scenes at #Roseanne. Are you a Darlene or a Becky? I'd say I'm part Darlene, part Becky, part Fran Drescher," executive producer Whitney Cummings said on Instagram.
"DJ!!!! Is it incest to be in love with my childhood TV brother? #roseanne," Whitney Cummings posted on Instagram.
"Let's do this!" Michael Fishman posted on Instagram.
Article continues below
"#craftservice #s--tvegan #roseanneshow," Barr shared with this shot of the snacks on set.
"#adayinthelife #beautyparlor @shughey8," Barr posted on Instagram.
Writer Morgan Murphy shared this table read shot in a collection of "work pics" on Instagram.
Article continues below
Series executive producer Whitney Cummings shared this photo of herself in the iconic Conner living room with a simple caption: "#Roseanne is coming."
ABC
ABC released this photo marking the start of production on the Roseanne revival more than 20 years after the show went off the air.
Are you looking forward to the revival now that nearly everyone is on board? Sound off in the comments below!
Roseanne will return in 2018 on ABC.