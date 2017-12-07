Ultra Violet Is the Color of 2018: All the Times Pop Culture Already Rocked the Purple Shade

While 2018 has yet to officially start, we already know something about the year ahead—it's going to be filled with purple.

On Thursday, Pantone announced the 2018 color of the year as shade 18-3838 Ultra Violet. "We wanted to pick something that brings hope and an uplifting message," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, explained to The New York Times.

"It's also the most complex of all colors," she continued to the newspaper, "because it takes two shades that are seemingly diametrically opposed—blue and red—and brings them together to create something new."

While the regal shade may be an optimistic nod to what lies ahead, pop culture is no stranger to the color. From Aladdin's vest to Hillary Clinton's 2016 concession speech suit jacket, there have been plenty of iconic ultra violet moments.

Allow us to jog your memory: