The Untold Story of Nancy Kerrigan: Sacrifice, Scandal and Family Tragedy

Like the phenomenon that affects many people in the spotlight, it seems there were two different Nancy Kerrigans.

There was the Nancy that the media portrayed, the woman with style and grace. She was an effortless skater and fit in with the world of competitive figure skating even more effortlessly, especially in stark contrast to Tonya Harding's athleticism. She was poised on camera and, at least after 1994, she was a victim.

But behind the scenes, the real Nancy Kerrigan was decidedly different.