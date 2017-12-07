AFI Awards Name 10 Best Movies and TV Shows of 2017

Honorees for the 2017 AFI Awards were announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to recognizing 10 groundbreaking movies, it also recognizes 10 exemplary television programs.
Here are the 10 films being honored this year:
Honorees for the 2017 AFI Awards were announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to recognizing 10 groundbreaking movies, it also recognizes 10 exemplary television programs.
Here are the 10 films being honored this year:
Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli
Sony Pictures Classics
Courtesy Warner Brothers
Article continues below
Marc Schmidt/A24
Universal Pictures
A24
Article continues below
Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox
Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures
Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Article continues below
Warner Bros.
Here are the 10 TV series being honored this year:
HBO
Netflix
FX
Article continues below
NBC
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Hulu
Article continues below
HBO
Netflix
Netflix
Article continues below
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Honorees are selected based on works that "best advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and/or make a mark on American society," according to the organization's guidelines. Started 17 years ago, the AFI Awards recognizes creative teams both in front of and behind the camera.
This year's honorees will come together at an invitation-only luncheon on Jan. 5, 2018. Actor, director and producer George Clooney will receive the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in July.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!