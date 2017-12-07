BREAKING!

AFI Awards Name 10 Best Movies and TV Shows of 2017

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 1:40 PM

Honorees for the 2017 AFI Awards were announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to recognizing 10 groundbreaking movies, it also recognizes 10 exemplary television programs.

Here are the 10 films being honored this year:

The Big Sick, Zoe Kazan, Kumail Nanjiani

Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli

The Big Sick

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Call Me by Your Name

Harry Styles, Dunkirk

Courtesy Warner Brothers

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Marc Schmidt/A24

The Florida Project

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Universal Pictures

Get Out

Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

A24

Lady Bird

The Post

Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox

The Post

The Shape of Water

Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman

Here are the 10 TV series being honored this year:

Big Little Lies finale

HBO

Big Little Lies

The Crown, Claire Foy, Matt Smith

Netflix

The Crown

Feud Bette and Joan, 2017 Emmys

FX

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Good Place

NBC

The Good Place

Game of Thrones

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

Insecure, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Insecure

Master of None, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Master of None

Stranger Things

Netflix

Stranger Things 2

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

Honorees are selected based on works that "best advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and/or make a mark on American society," according to the organization's guidelines. Started 17 years ago, the AFI Awards recognizes creative teams both in front of and behind the camera.

This year's honorees will come together at an invitation-only luncheon on Jan. 5, 2018. Actor, director and producer George Clooney will receive the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in July.

