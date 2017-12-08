2018 Golden Globes TV Nominations Predictions and the Wild Cards Who Can Shake Up the Race

It's the most wonderful time of year for actors, actresses and their publicists: awards season! Golden Globes, which begins months of fretting about the upcoming Emmy awards, are always good to count on for a surprise nomination—and win.

Never forget when the Globes gave Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez a nomination AND a win, followed by her fellow CW star Rachel Bloom getting a nomination and a win for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The Emmys these ain't.

Below, E! News has combed through the year in television—don't forget, the Golden Globes count anything released in the calendar year, so yes, The Crown, which came out on Friday, Dec. 8, is eligible—to come up with the definitive prediction list.