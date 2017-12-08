2018 Golden Globes TV Nominations Predictions and the Wild Cards Who Can Shake Up the Race

It's the most wonderful time of year for actors, actresses and their publicists: awards season! Golden Globes, which begins months of fretting about the upcoming Emmy awards, are always good to count on for a surprise nomination—and win.
Never forget when the Globes gave Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez a nomination AND a win, followed by her fellow CW star Rachel Bloom getting a nomination and a win for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The Emmys these ain't.
Below, E! News has combed through the year in television—don't forget, the Golden Globes count anything released in the calendar year, so yes, The Crown, which came out on Friday, Dec. 8, is eligible—to come up with the definitive prediction list.
And since it's the Golden Globes, you know there are going to be some wild cards shaking things up.
Netflix
The Handmaid's Tale
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Wild cards: The Deuce, 13 Reasons Why
NBC
Veep
Will & Grace
Black-ish
Master of None
The Good Place
Wild cards: The Mayor, Better Things, Moderm Family
HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Issa Rae, Insecure
Wild cards: Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
ABC
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Wild cards: Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon)
Hulu
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Wild cards: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Laura Linney, (Ozark),
NBC
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
James Franco, The Deuce
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Wild cards: Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
HBO
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette vs. Joan
The Sinner
Twin Peaks
The Young Pope
Wild card: Top of the Lake: China Girl, Fargo
USA
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette vs. Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette vs. Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Wild card: Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Carrie Coon (Fargo)
HBO
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Robert de Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Wild card: Jeff Daniels (Goodless)
Hulu
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Wild cards: Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), Laura Dern (Twin Peaks), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette vs. Joan
Wild card: Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette vs. Joan), Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
The nominations are announced on Monday, Dec. 11. The Golden Globes ceremony, the 75th, will air on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 8 p.m. on NBC. Seth Meyers is hosting.
