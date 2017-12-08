Why Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's "First Penis I Saw" Had Donna Lynne Champlin Thinking About Christmas

Christmas, unicorns, the Easter Bunny—these are all generally happy and innocent thoughts. But those child-like images were what was going through Donna Lynne Champlin's head while she filmed the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend musical number titled "First Penis I Saw." Yes, it is a song about exactly what the title describes.

While shooting the number, Champlin said she watched playback with writer and executive producer Mike Hitchcock. "I went over to watch a little playback and he goes, ‘What the hell is going through your mind?' I was like, ‘You want to know what I'm thinking?' He said, yeah. I was like, ‘Christmas! Candy! Easter Bunny! Flowers! Rainbows! Unicorns!' I was like, ‘That is my inner monologue. I really, really hope it comes through.' He was like, ‘Well, you're making me laugh, so I don't care,'" she told E! News.