16 Celebrities Who May Have You Shopping on TV This Holiday Season

The best gifts this holiday season may just be found on your TV!
While many shoppers feel the need to hit the malls and face parking lot nightmares, others have found home shopping channels that offer great values, convenience and star-studded gifts for any occasion.
Celebrities like Lisa Rinna, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lori Greiner regularly bring their products to QVC. And whether it's fashion, home goods or clever and unique creations, chances are there is something for everyone on your list.
The same goes for HSN and EVINE who work with celebrities like Giuliana Rancic, Heather and Terry Dubrow and Wendy Williams all year long.
With close to two weeks to go until Christmas, we decided to take a look at some of the famous faces selling on the small screen. We have no doubt that you will be able to cross a name off your list with the items below.
Forget about traveling to the mall. Thanks to QVC, EVINE and HSN, shoppers can now pick up special gifts from popular brands involving Lisa Rinna, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wendy Williams and more.
If you like their HGTV shows, chances are you will love Jonathan and Drew Scott's home line that features bedding, candles, decor and so much more.
SHOP: Scott Living 3-Piece 14" Lit Preserved Boxwood "JOY" Topiaries, $42.94
After making her QVC debut in September, the actress has impressed shoppers with her luxurious collection of bedding, décor and more.
SHOP: Casa Zeta-Jones Velvet Soft Signature Rose Robe, $36.96
The Golden Globe winner brings her passion for homemade food to QVC with her gourmet picks.
SHOP: Valerie Bertinelli Set of 4 Ceramic Mason Jar Mugs, $24.98
Our favorite shark on Shark Tank proves why she's the Queen of QVC with her clever and unique creations.
SHOP: Tabletop Spinning Cosmetic Organizer by Lori Greiner, $29.98
One of America's most trusted lifestyle experts brings delicious food, rejuvenating skin care and more than a few handy gifts to QVC.
SHOP: Martha Stewart Heavy Duty Garden Bag with Crevice Tool, Hori Hori & Saw, $69.80
If you don't need an entire new set of cookware for the holidays, this celebrity chef endorses these tools that will come in handy more than you can imagine.
SHOP: Rachael Ray 8-Piece Must Have Kitchen Tools, $24.48
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has found huge success with her chic, comfortable West Coast styles in bold colors and patterns.
SHOP: Lisa Rinna Collection Cowl Neck Tunic with Seam Detail, $49.86
The Project Runway: All Stars judge brings bold and colorful apparel to QVC. And yes, he doesn't forget about coordinating accessories and shoes.
SHOP: Isaac Mizrahi Live! SOHO Metallic Quilted Lace-Up Sneakers, $64.98
The festive set from the Botched and Real Housewives of Orange County stars is exactly what you need for a supple and youthful-looking appearance.
SHOP: Consult Beaute 4-Piece "Heather's Holiday Regimen" Skincare Set w/ Travel Case, $99.99
Cooking big meals for your family is easier than ever thanks to the celebrity chef's popular device featured on EVINE.
SHOP: Paula Deen 1700W 5.3 qt Ceramic Nonstick XL Air Fryer w/ 2 Ceramic Pans, $99.84
Never fear a negative review from the Fashion Police if you buy any one of Giuliana's fashionable pieces.
SHOP: G by Giuliana Embroidered Bell-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $59.90
Lady Antebellum's lead singer was inspired by her fans to create a modern, bohemian-chic fashion line that is designed to flatter all bodies.
SHOP: LaBellum by Hillary Scott Printed Maxi Peasant Dress, $99.90
How you doin' shoppers? In addition to pants, jumpsuits and other clothing, the host of The Wendy Williams Show also has these rockin' pair of shades from her HSN line.
SHOP: Wendy Williams Bling Sunglasses, $39.90
Anyone can feel a little bit country and a little bit rock 'n roll thanks to the singer's vintage-inspired designs.
SHOP: Sheryl Crow Leather Americana Bootie, $169.90
Before she said "I Do" in a romantic wedding, the tennis superstar created a fashion line with items that can transition from work to play.
SHOP: Serena Williams Stretch Velvet Jog Set, $79.90
You may not know that the Little Big Town singer has a collection for HSN that helps fans create beautiful, home cooked meals for family and friends.
SHOP: Kimberly Schlapman "Love and Daisies" 12-piece Nonstick Knife Set, $24.95
So what do you say shoppers? Just stay home this weekend, turn on the TV and find one—or a few— special gifts this holiday season.
