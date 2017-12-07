Vanessa Hudgens' Furry Scarf Stole the Scene

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

James Devaney/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens swapped her signature bohemian style for an ultra-luxe stole.

The trendsetter's fur accent serves as the winter equivalent of a statement necklace, which is guaranteed to keep you warm and amplify your winter ensembles. The California native expertly bundled up in a warm gray coat, leather gloves and a pair of shearling-lined slippers on the set of Second Act, co-starring Jennifer Lopez.

Just so you know: While scarves and stoles are used synonymous these days, the latter is usually a smaller version of the shawl, typically made in expensive fabrics like fur, chiffon or silk. Back in the days, the stole was used to accent formal wear, worn around the shoulders. However, the modern way the former High School Musical alum wears it serves as a unique layering technique to mix in with all you winter sweaters and boots.

8 Must-Have Products from Vanessa Hudgens' Sinful Colors Collab

Hudgens' new flick already inspired BFF fall fashion goals and is now clearly preparing us for the winter season.  

Don't be afraid to be a little extra when it's cold—here are more stoles and scarves, at different price points, to wrap yourself in. 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Stoles

Sole Society

Oversized Faux Fur Wrap, $59.95

ESC: Stoles

Adrienne Vittadini

Faux Fur Color Blocked Scarf, $48

 

ESC: Stoles

Trouva

Rigby & Mac Siberian Wolf By Helen Moore Faux Fur Asymmetric Scarf, $61.92

 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Stoles

River Island

Brown Mongolian Wool Color Mix Scarf, $110

ESC: Stoles

French Connection

Women's Faux Fur Patchwork Maxina Stole, $118

ESC: Stoles

Topshop

Zeus Faux Fur Patchwork Scarf, $70

 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Stoles

Karen Millen

Oversized Faux Fur Stole, $225

 

ESC: Stoles

The Fur Salon

Fox Fur Stole, $795

ESC: Stoles

Fendi

Touch Of Fur Stole, $1,300

 

