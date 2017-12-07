Teen Mom 2 Star Adam Lind Released From Jail

MTV
Kim Kardashian and Her Grandma MJ Bond Over Both Having Two-Month Marriages: "History Repeats Itself!"
MTV
Adam Lind is no longer behind bars.
Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska's ex and father of their daughter, Aubree, was arrested in South Dakota on Dec. 5, E! News previously confirmed. He was taken into custody for "violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest." It is currently unclear who he contacted.
Since the arrest earlier this week, E! News has confirmed Lind is no longer in custody. According to Radar Online, he agreed to appear in court for an upcoming hearing and is reportedly expected in court on December 21.
Lind was recently arrested for alleged domestic assault in November and his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, was later granted a protection order against him, according to Radar Online.
Meanwhile, Houska has moved on with her life, having married Cole DeBoer in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, son Watson, in January. The couple celebrated their marriage with a wedding party in Oct. 2017.
In an August episode of Teen Mom 2, Houska said she had learned Lind tested positive for crystal meth. "Yeah, it's very serious—and it is scary," she told the show's producer Mandi. "If I had my choice, I don't want [Aubree] in the house because he's doing drugs. Obviously, he's probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision...so that she didn't see much."
As she continued, "It makes me sad for Aubree. The last thing you want to give your child is a drug-addicted father."