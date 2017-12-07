2018 Writers Guild Awards Nominations: Complete List of Television, News, New Media and Radio/Audio Nominees

The Writers Guild of America has just announced the nominees for the 2018 Writers Guild Awards.

The show will take place on Feb. 11, 2018, honoring outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing throughout the year. It will be hosted by Amber Ruffin, the writer and on-air personality for Late Night With Seth Meyers.

As for some of the bigger awards, shows like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things received nods for in the Drama Series categories, while Veep and Master of None saw nominations in the Comedy Series category.