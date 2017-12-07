Kristin Cavallari's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Is for the It Girl

What do you give the person that has everything?
According to Kristin Cavallari, going for cult-favorites that make your life easier and more stylish always promises a win. The Hills star told E! News her gifting go-to's, which will fit just about everyone in your life, including your wino bestie, fashionista sister or beauty-obsessed host.
As the It Girl of the '90s reality television series, the socialite and now jewelry designer, she has a knack for knowing what people want. And to no surprise, her holiday gift guide is a must-read for today's It Girl or anyone looking for a gift for their ultra-cool loved one.
Her suggestions also include hacks for making winter living easier, which everyone can appreciate. From her remedy to the common cold to the product that gives her a winter glow, this list of potential presents has a few hidden gems.
Don't miss the reality star's top picks for the holidays! Keep scrolling!
"Hoops are back in a big way," Kristin Cavallari told E! News. If you're looking a piece of jewelry that any girl would love, the Hills star suggests, "Be on trend this season with these geometric hoops."
SHOP: Girl Boss, $58
"This is the perfect gift for a girl that likes to travel in style."
SHOP: Custom QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II, $449.95
Want to gift your gym buddy a little motivation? "These gym shoes will actually make you want to work out," she said.
SHOP: TechLoom Phantom Sneakers, $99
No time to pick up a bottle of wine for your host? The socialite says, "Get a monthly wine subscription!" The service delivers four bottles a month, so you gift them with one month or make 2018 special for the wino in your life.
SHOP: World of Wine Delivered to Your Door, starting at $13.
If you're looking for a gift for the person who has everything, "A lariat that can easily mix and match with everything already in someone's own closet," she noted.
SHOP: Drop Dead, $72
"[This body scrub is a] great choice for anyone looking to unwind after a long day of holiday shopping."
SHOP: Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, $36
"The perfect everyday ring. Wear it alone or stacked with other delicate rings to represent your own personal style."
SHOP: Dash, $49
The star says, "The neutral colors with a deep, red under tone to warm up the face during the winter months"—a must-have for the beauty lover.
SHOP: Nake Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $54
"Who doesn't love something personalized?! This comes in multiple colors and is simple enough that everyone will love"
SHOP: Leather Cosmetic Pouch, $75
"This has been my favorite candle for years. It will make your entire house smell amazing!"
SHOP: Diptique Rose Candle, $64.00
"This is the perfect intro kit to essential oils," the reality star stated before sharing that it's her answer to colds and hangovers.
SHOP: Basic Starter Kit
