Kristin Cavallari's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Is for the It Girl

What do you give the person that has everything?

According to Kristin Cavallari, going for cult-favorites that make your life easier and more stylish always promises a win. The Hills star told E! News her gifting go-to's, which will fit just about everyone in your life, including your wino bestie, fashionista sister or beauty-obsessed host.

As the It Girl of the '90s reality television series, the socialite and now jewelry designer, she has a knack for knowing what people want. And to no surprise, her holiday gift guide is a must-read for today's It Girl or anyone looking for a gift for their ultra-cool loved one.