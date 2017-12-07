Scott Disick "Only Had Eyes" for Sofia Richie at Art Basel

A source told E! News the two arrived around 7:30 p.m. and stayed for only about an hour. The insider said the couple seemed "very low key" inside the party and mingled with the other guests while a bodyguard watched closely.

"They were affectionate with their arms around each other," the source said. "They shared a few kisses."

Another source said Disick "only had eyes for Sofia last night" and that he's been on his "best behavior" during their Miami trip.