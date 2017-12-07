Former U.S. Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Gets 60 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Gift Guide

Kristin Cavallari's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Is for the It Girl

Fergie Was "Hallucinating" Daily During Meth Addiction

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson Was Told to Keep Her Romance With Holland Taylor a Secret

Larry Nassar

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

The 54-year-old former U.S. Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, who also just weeks ago plead guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse, was sentenced in a federal court in Michigan Thursday. Nassar plead guilty to three federal child pornography charges in July 2017 and in court Thursday he was given the maximum sentence. 

Investigators on the case said they found Nassar in possession of over 37,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Read McKayla Maroney's Victim-Impact Statement Before Larry Nassar's Sentencing

This sentencing occurred just hours after Olympian McKayla Maroney's victim-impact statement, read privately by the Michigan judge in Nassar's child pornography case, was made public by her and her mother's attorneys. In the statements, Maroney and her mother, Erin Maroney, asked the judge to give Nassar the maximum sentencing.

Back in October, Maroney said Nassar molested her as a teen. One month later, Maroney's teammate Aly Raisman named Nassar as her abuser.

Nassar will be sentenced in the sexual abuse case in January.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.