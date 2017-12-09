SUNDAYS
WAGS' Michelle Quick Is in Her Feelings After Her Hubby Heads To Washington D.C.: "S--t Just Got Real"

by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 7:00 AM

When the boys are away, the girls will play. Well, not exactly.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Michelle Quick is struggling to cope with being apart from her hubby, Brian Quick, after he left L.A. to go play for the Washington Redskins.

Good thing she has fellow WAG, Dominique Penn, to lean on!

"When the boys are gone, the girls kinda unite. Everyone's going through the same thing, different place, different city. So, it's good to have that kind of support," Michelle lamented.

After pouring up some drinks, Dominique wanted to know how Michelle was doing.

"So, how are you coping with this?" Dominique asked.  

As expected, the self-proclaimed "stage five clinger" was in her feels. 

"I'm okay, but I'm not okay. You know, with him now actually gone, s--t just got real," Michelle revealed.  

And it's a feeling Dominique knows all too well.

"It is hard when you are separate. You know, it does take a toll on your marriage, 'cause you're not there, he's not there," Dominique said.

It seems that sometimes, the WAG life isn't always all it's cracked up to be.

"I think people have this WAG life totally twisted. We're just at Neiman Marcus, Saks 5th. Yeah, we do that too. Yes, we on vacations and yachts too, but at the same time, it gets real," Dominique added.

Watch the girls get personal in the clip above.

