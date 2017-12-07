WAGS' Barbie Blank and Autumn Ajirotutu Get Their Butts Vacuumed: ''It Kinda Sucks Your Butt and Just Keeps on Suckin' It''

With Nicole Williams bachelorette party around the corner, Barbie Blank and Autumn Ajirotutu want to make sure they have everything on fleek, especially their backsides.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Autumn took Barbie to get their butts vacuumed. Yup, you read that right!

"Apparently this machine acts as if you've done 2,000 squats. So it's perfect timing for Nicole's bachelorette in Palm Springs," Barbie said apprehensively.

Though Barbie wasn't thrilled to stick suction cups on her butt cheeks, she decided to go first, afraid that if she saw Autumn undergo the procedure, she'd chicken out.