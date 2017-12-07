Happy 1st Birthday Ocean King PenaVega! See His Biggest Milestone Moments

Instagram
Someone is turning one!
Exactly a year ago, on December 07, 2016, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega welcomed their first child, Ocean King PenaVega.
Alexa and Carlos created an Instagram account for their adorable bundle of joy. Thanks to that, we've been lucky enough to see his milestone moments.
From his first photo to his first steps, we've seen little Ocean grow right before our very eyes.
"It's so cliché but you see this little thing that two people created and being able to see pieces of Carlos in Ocean…Ocean is so much like his daddy," Alexa shared with E! News exclusively at 102.7 KIISFM's Pick Your Purse Party. "I fall in love with this baby and then it just makes my love for my husband even stronger."
She continued, "I don't know how women or men do it alone with a newborn. Just having him has given me the extra push I've needed and I know it's the same for him. For him, he's pretty cute. Sometimes he can be a butthead, but I love him."
Take a look at Ocean's biggest and cutest milestone moments from his first year:
Instagram Debut
"'DAY 1' OCEAN KING PENAVEGA 8 pounds 6 ounces. Born on December 7th 2016," the proud parents captioned his first photo.
First Family Photo
After months of anticipation, their little bundle of joy was finally here!
Try and tell them apart
"Burritos... (so no one is alarmed this was just for the photo. The extra burritos were taken out after. ☺️)," the parents jokingly captioned this hilarious photo.
First Christmas
Ocean was just "chillin" in this adorable outfit!
Beach Life
Here's Ocean living his best island life.
Studio session with dad
Talk about the perfect quality time!
Tummy Time
Holding up his head!
Total Island Baby
"The cool kids live on Maui," says the caption of this adorable photo.
Basketball Fan
Ocean made one thing very clear, he's been a Miami Heat fan "since day one."
Born to ride!
Learning from dad!
GOAL!
A future soccer player? We think so!
Boat days are the best days
He's a natural!
First Steps
...because he's done with crawling.
