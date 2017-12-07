Sophie Turner Is on Fire in X-Men: Dark Phoenix First Look

Sophie Turner has never looked hotter.

Entertainment Weekly released the cover of its Dec. 15/22 "First Look Issue" Thursday, giving fans their first look at Turner in 20th Century Fox's upcoming mutant epic X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In the climatic final moments of last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, Jean Grey (Turner) unleashed the Phoenix force that lay dormant inside her. In the next movie, out Nov. 2, 2018, the X-Men team is dispatched to space for a rescue mission. After a solar flare hits the X-Jet, a surge of energy taps into the power-hungry force within Jean: The Phoenix. "It's about the butterfly effect of this thing happening," says Turner, who studied schizophrenia and multiple personality disorders to prepare. "What happens when the person you love the most falls into darkness?"

For Turner, stepping into the lead role was a big challenge. In fact, she admits, "I have to go from broken-down Jean to this confident, arrogant, know-it-all character within milliseconds."