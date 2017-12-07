The Final Season of Game of Thrones Premieres in...2019?

HBO
Drogon may be gone from your TV longer than you originally thought. In an interview with Variety, Sophie Turner revealed Game of Thrones' final season may not drop until…2019.
When asked about her big year ahead, Turner slipped and said, "Yeah, I'm really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] is in November. Then I have a couple indie movies coming out. I'm a producer on my next movie [Girl Who Fell From the Sky]. So I'm really excited about the future."
Turner said production on the final season of the series kicked off in October, so there's about six or seven months left, and everyone is aware this is their last go around with the show.
"When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional. For the first time in Thrones history, we had everyone there. All of the Americans wanted to come over. Every single cast member was pretty much there. We're all kind of feeling the end of it coming," she said. "We're all staying in town a little longer, going out for more meals, trying to get together more. We're all trying not to take it for granted any more."
Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa visited the set of the final season (don't expect a cameo) and told Entertainment Weekly big things are coming.
"It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV. It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f--k up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn't want to know that!'"
As for Turner's Sansa Stark next season, the actress said it's going to be "tricky" to play the Game without Littlefinger.
"It's going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again," she said. "This season, there's a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger, it's a test for her of whether she can get through it. It's a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight."
How will you pass the time until Game of Thrones returns?