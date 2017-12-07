The Final Season of Game of Thrones Premieres in...2019?

Drogon may be gone from your TV longer than you originally thought. In an interview with Variety, Sophie Turner revealed Game of Thrones' final season may not drop until…2019.

When asked about her big year ahead, Turner slipped and said, "Yeah, I'm really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] is in November. Then I have a couple indie movies coming out. I'm a producer on my next movie [Girl Who Fell From the Sky]. So I'm really excited about the future."

Turner said production on the final season of the series kicked off in October, so there's about six or seven months left, and everyone is aware this is their last go around with the show.