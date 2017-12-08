Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland to Perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018

2018 is almost here!
And E! News can exclusively reveal that Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland will be helping to kick off the New Year's Eve celebrations on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018. All of the artists will take the stage in Times Square to perform live on the ABC show in the hours leading up to 2018.
Ryan Seacrest returns to host the show on Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET, with live onsite reporting from Jenny McCarthy.
Ryan and Jenny will also be joined by Ciara, who will ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the new host of the Hollywood Party in Los Angeles.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 will mark the 46th anniversary of America's largest celebration of the year and will include five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe.
Additional performers will be announced soon.
Are you excited for the show? Tell us your New Year's Eve plans in the comments below!