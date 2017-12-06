Margot Robbie on the Challenges of Playing Tonya Harding in I, Tonya

If you thought you knew everything about Tonya Harding, think again.

Margot Robbie plays the disgraced figure skater in Neon's I, Tonya (in theaters Friday). The biopic focuses largely on then-spouses Harding and Jeff Gillooly, who hired a man to break Nancy Kerrigan's leg at the National Figure Skating Championship in 1994. Directed by Craig Gillespie, it co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson and Sebastian Stan.

Robbie, who was born in Australia in 1990, was only partially familiar with the sports scandal when she signed on to produce and star in the movie last year. "I definitely had hesitations in that it's an added responsibility to play a real-life person who is still alive—especially one that's so well-documented, that people can obviously compare what I'm doing," Robbie told E! News exclusively. "But it also provided an incredible resource in my research, so it was kind of a double-edged sword in that respect." As she was 4 years old at the time of the incident, "I didn't realize that everyone knew it to the extent they did, and everyone had already passed judgment on her," she said. "I didn't really know what I was getting myself into in that regard."