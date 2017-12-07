5 Fun Facts About Psych: The Movie—Will There Be More?

Perhaps the biggest question you may be asking as Psych: The Movie ends tonight is, "will there be more?"

If Roday, Hill, and Franks have anything to say about it, there definitely will be, especially if series star Tim Omundson is able to participate after recovering from the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

"The primary reason we made the first movie—in addition to saying thanks to our fans—is in hopes that we can make a second movie where Tim gets to come and play with us," Roday says.

