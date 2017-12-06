Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits, Under $100

It's the holidays! You've got places to go and people to see. 

Since you're going to see people you rarely encounter and meet new friends and family, looking good is a must. But, we've got good news: You don't need to break the bank to look like a million bucks.

E! Style Correspondent and Marie Claire Fashion Editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi broke down three looks for the holidays, all under $100, so can channel your inner celebrity no matter your budget. 

Check out her top picks below! 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Express

Metallic Asymmetrical Hem Maxi Dress, $54

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Merona

Women's Lulu Block Heel Sandals, $29.99

ESC: Katy Perry

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Katy Perry

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Zara

Striped Velvert Dress, $49.90

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Steve Madden

Daisie, $89.95

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Bauble Bar

Sunflower Drop Earrings, $38.00

ESC: Margot Robbie

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Topshop

Velvet Slip Dress, $35

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Topshop

True Decadence Premium Cruched Velvet Skinny Pants, $49.00

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Steve Madden

 

Siren, $59.98

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: These Mila Kunis-Inspired Holiday Dresses Ring in Under $100

