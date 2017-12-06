Paris Hilton, Lea Michele and More Stars Evacuate Their Homes Following Los Angeles Wildfires

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Is Back in L.A.: How She Keeps in Touch With Prince Harry

5 Fun Facts About "Psych: The Movie"

Lili Reinhardt, Riverdale

Riverdale Brought Back Dark Betty and We Feel Uncomfortable

Lea Michele, Paris Hilton

Getty Images

Several wildfires in Southern California continue to force thousands of residents out of their homes. 

In fact, the Skirball Fire located near Bel Air has caused several celebrities to pack their bags and seek shelter elsewhere.

According to social media, Paris Hilton decided to leave her home as firefighters continue to battle the flames.

"This wild fire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!"

She also included a viral video that showed the flames burning early in the morning on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

Do-Gooder Gallery

Lea Michele chose not to take any chances and packed her bags early this morning. "Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.." she wrote on social media.

The Mayor star, who attended The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast after evacuating, is currently staying with close pals including celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

So who else is being greatly affected by the wildfires? Take a look below at some of the stars who are updating fans on their neighborhood situations.

As of press time, three of the four major fires burning throughout Southern California had 0% containment. The Rye Fire in Santa Clarita was only at 5% containment. 

For complete coverage of the wildfires, visit NBC Los Angeles

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Natural Disasters , Fire , Paris Hilton , Lea Michele , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.