Paris Hilton, Lea Michele and More Stars Evacuate Their Homes Following Los Angeles Wildfires

Several wildfires in Southern California continue to force thousands of residents out of their homes.

In fact, the Skirball Fire located near Bel Air has caused several celebrities to pack their bags and seek shelter elsewhere.

According to social media, Paris Hilton decided to leave her home as firefighters continue to battle the flames.

"This wild fire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!"

She also included a viral video that showed the flames burning early in the morning on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.