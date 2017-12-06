David Cassidy Cuts Estranged Daughter Katie Cassidy Out of His Will

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Octavia Spencer

Saturday Savings: Pay Half the Price for Octavia Spencer's Holiday Skirt

Jenni Rivera, Latin Grammys, 2010

Five Years Without Jenni Rivera: The Moments Her Kids Wish She Were Here to See

Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet

Proof Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet's Offscreen Relationship Is Even Cuter Than Their Onscreen One

Katie Cassidy, David Cassidy

Krista Kennell/ZUMA Press

It's no secret that the late David Cassidy had a troubled relationship with his estranged daughter, Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, but Cassidy's will sheds even more light on the depth of their divide.

On Wednesday, The Blast reported that according to Cassidy’s last will and testament, the Partridge Family singer specifically cut out his daughter out of his will, leaving money only to his son Beau Cassidy, a 26-year-old singer/songwriter.

In docs provided by the outlet, Cassidy, who died on Nov. 21 at the age of 67, stated in the will, "It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy."

While David was her father, Katie was raised primarily by her mother Sherry Williams and stepfather Richard Benedon

In fact, David confirmed to the publication in February 2017 that he was no longer in connection with his daughter. 

Earlier in 2017, David told People that he no longer had a relationship with the actress.

"I wasn't her father. I was her biological father but I didn't raise her. She has a completely different life," he explained. "I'm proud of her. She's very talented. It's hard for me to even accept how old she is now." 

David Cassidy: A Teen Idol in Photos

The docs also detail that Cassidy had approximately $150,000 in various assets, all of which were left to his son.

The one-time heartthrob, who struggled with alcoholism during his life, also had three half-siblings, who were willed anything that was "music memorabilia."

The outlet states that the will was originally filed in 2004 and at that time his personal representative was his then-wife, Susan Cassidy, but the couple split in 2016 and that role was taken over by a cousin of Cassidy. 

Whether or not the Katie and David patched things up near the end is unknown, however, the actress did take to Twitter to write a thank you to fans two days after her father's passing.

She wrote, "Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you."

E! News has reached out to a rep for Katie for comment.

RIP, David...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Cassidy , , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.