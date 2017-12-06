The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus Reveals He Suffered From an Eating Disorder

It's always darkest before the dawn...

In a candid new Instagram post, Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus reveals he suffered from an eating disorder for two years.

In the lengthy post, the dietitian and personal trainer, who was last season's fan favorite and runner-up, wrote about his gratitude for his former modeling career at finding life-long friends, as well as introducing him to his calling in life—fitness, which helped him get over his struggle with an eating disorder.

Peter confessed, "At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors. For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts."