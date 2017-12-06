John Travolta Assures Fans Gotti Biopic Was Never Dropped

John Travolta is voicing his disappointment about some of the false reports surrounding Lionsgate's upcoming film, Gotti.

The actor maintains Lionsgate didn't drop the film. In fact, the film is getting a wider release.

"Unfortunately, the reports were speculation bordering on fake news," Travolta told Deadline. "Lionsgate was planning on a minimal release, and I did an investigation into people who might have the interest and financial wherewithal to better release it."

Travolta believes Gotti is worthy of a bigger release than was originally planned, and thus, he ended up seeking Edward Walson to help buy out Lionsgate for the rights to the film.