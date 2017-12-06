Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Have Dating the Jonas Brothers to Thank for Their Friendship

Who would've thought the Jonas Brothers were the main link for our #BFFgoals Tay and Sel?

Selena Gomez stopped by KISS FM UK to talk about new music, touring, her formerly private Instagram account, and more, but what fans loved hearing most was the story behind her years-long friendship with Taylor Swift.

Before all the baking dates, bowling nights, and badass music video cameos, Taylor and Selena were both rising starlets in Hollywood. But because Gomez was busy with Disney Channel and Swift had her hands full climbing country music charts, the pair hadn't really crossed paths.