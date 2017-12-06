Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo "Will Always Love" Ex Larry Despite Separation

While they may be parting ways, Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo will forever be in each other's hearts.
Just days after the longtime reality TV couple confirmed they are separating after 28 years of marriage, the Long Island Medium star is assuring fans that they are not shutting each other out.
"One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children," Theresa tweeted on Tuesday.
The star was also touch by the digital outpouring of comfort from her followers. "I'm overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we're going through this difficult time," she shared.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
While their split may have stunned fans, Theresa and Larry had been drifting apart.
"We're having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore," Larry explained to his close friend Danny on the show's season finale. "Along with that comes the lack of communication, so it's like losing your best friend. It's hard."
Larry continued, "As much as I try to busy myself so I'm not thinking about it, it's still there. I know it's very trying for the both of us. I don't want to make it just about me. I know it's the same for Theresa also."
Theresa could not avoid their struggles, either. "Things at home have been really stressful lately and Larry and I have hit a bump in our relationship. And unfortunately, the truth is we're considering spending some time apart," she candidly admitted during the finale.
"I've changed and he has changed. We're both not happy," Theresa shared in a previous episode.
As they forge ahead in their separate lives, the couple still share two children and, as their consistent public statements have reassured, they will always be linked in love.